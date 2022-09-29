The 10th class of Rusk seniors eligible for the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship was named on Thursday at the Rusk High School campus. The group of 63 students is set to join the fall 2023 freshman class at Tyler Junior College.
In 2014, a partnership between Citizens 1st Bank, The James I. Perkins Family Foundation and Tyler Junior College established the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, the first scholarship program of its kind in Texas, will fund two years (up to $4,000 per year) at TJC for the top 50% of qualifying seniors.