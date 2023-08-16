Many students across Smith County returned to school Wednesday morning.
Chapel Hill ISD was among the independent school districts welcoming students back to campus. At Wise Elementary School, many families were lined up on the sidewalk well in advance of the doors opening at 7:15 a.m. Many students had bright eyes ready for a new year — some starting school for the first time — while others, including some parents and family members, tried to keep the tears from their eyes.
For those having difficulty walking into the doors, Chapel Hill ISD staff members were close by ready to comfort the students and assure them it would be a great day. Smith County Pct. 2 Deputy Constable Steve Dunklin, who volunteers at the campus weekly, was also on hand to give students a high five and wish them a good day.
As activity at morning drop-off dwindled, the outdoor portion of the campus started to quiet down as the excitement moved indoors. Inside the classrooms, teachers were getting ready to begin their lessons and welcome students for what they expect to be a fantastic year.
Other Smith County schools that started classes Wednesday include Tyler ISD, Bullard ISD, Whitehouse ISD and more.