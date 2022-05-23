A Palestine educator died and students were injured in a car crash over the weekend, according to the district.
Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High School, died in a car crash when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle Sunday night. There were passengers in the vehicle who are students in the district, according to Palestine ISD.
"Palestine ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our educators ... Coach Coyne had attended the Mavericks' game and was returning home last night when he and the passengers in the vehicle were struck by another vehicle," the district said in a Facebook post Monday morning. "The passengers who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas are students in the district. We currently have limited information regarding the accident. We extend our condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.