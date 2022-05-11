Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of a high school freshman.
"It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Palestine High School freshman student, Issac Vasquez," the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. "Issac was everything a parent and teacher could ask for in a student. He was a blessing to all who experienced him in the classroom, on the athletic field or through his entrepreneurial endeavors."
The district said Issac will be missed by the district and community as a whole.
Funeral mass for Issac Vasquez Rocha will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathon Frels officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery under the direction of Herrington / Land of Memory Funeral Home.
A rosary and visitation will be held on Thursday at Herrington / Land of Memory Funeral Home Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
The district asks the community to pray for the family "as they navigate their time of loss."