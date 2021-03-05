A group of Tyler ISD fifth-grade student council members gathered together, full of ideas and inspiration, with the desire to make a difference in Tyler.
February is the month of love, and the student council of Owens Elementary School wanted to show their love for their community. They just weren’t quite sure how they would go about it.
After an open discussion over the matter, the students voted on the top ideas and donating food and items to a small local pet shelter was chosen.
When the project was done, the students had gathered over 100 bags of pet food, cleaning supplies, and blankets for Nichols Pet Haven in Tyler.
Owens Elementary principal Rachel Sherman said the most impressive part of their initiative was observing how a group of fifth-grade students managed to not only come up with the idea, but also how they reached their goal on their own.
“Not only did they come up with this, but (student council president) Callie emailed me originally and asked if they could engage the whole school,” Sherman said. “They organized a timeline and made their own graphics for social media. They wrote a list of items that were needed and gave daily reminders of their list during the morning announcements, and they went every afternoon to collect and store donated items. They thought up the idea of what to do and organized everything.”
Although it wasn’t planned, the donation happened to arrive to the shelter following the recent winter storms.
“The timing was perfect,” Sherman said.
Fifth-grade Student Council President Callie Maxwell and Vice President Danika Raines said they got together with a couple other of council members and counted around 100 donated items, including dog and cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies and blankets.
Maxwell said they were especially happy to help a smaller shelter, as it is likely to have less access to resources compared to a large facility.
“It felt really good to know we were helping a good cause for a place that didn’t have as much,” Maxwell said. "Sometimes if we want to help the community and can’t think of anything we search online for ideas, but this time we came up with it right off. The experience was awesome.”
Maxwell and Raines both said they both have their own pets, and that they thought of their own animals while working on the project.
“I have two dogs and a hedgehog named Skittles,” Raines said. “I realized how blessed our pets are to have the life that they do. It really warmed my heart to know we were doing it for a good cause.”
According to Tyler ISD, the shelter was incredibly thankful for the support from the Owens Elementary student body.
“We are so thankful for the donations from Owens Elementary,” Nicholas Pet Haven employee Lora Waggoner said. “The recent cold weather had us scrambling for supplies and space to accommodate more animals, so these donations took a lot of stress off our shoulders.”
Sherman said she was so proud of the way the student council represented Owen Elementary, and the way they embodied the leadership qualities that are a foundational piece of their educational experience.
“Creating leaders among our students is so very important,” Sherman added. “Together, our staff and students all learn to Be Proactive, Begin with the End in Mind, Put First Things First, Think Win-Win, Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood, Synergize, and Sharpen the Saw. By practicing all of the habits, we are better able to accomplish our goals.”