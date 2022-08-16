As Overton ISD welcomes students back to campus Wednesday, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.
Overton police officer Chuck McDonald was announced as the district's school resource officer in a recent post on the district's Facebook page. McDonald has more than 26 years in law enforcement and experience for the position.
OISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said McDonald will be stationed at the school throughout the academic year thanks to an interlocal agreement between Overton ISD and the city of Overton.
