As Overton ISD welcomes students back to campus Wednesday, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.

Overton police officer Chuck McDonald was announced as the district's school resource officer in a recent post on the district's Facebook page. McDonald has more than 26 years in law enforcement and experience for the position.

OISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said McDonald will be stationed at the school throughout the academic year thanks to an interlocal agreement between Overton ISD and the city of Overton.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.