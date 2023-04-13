Police said a "possible active shooter" call from Tyler Junior College on Thursday was determined to be a false report.
The Tyler Police Department received the call from TJC around 10:30 a.m.
"This was apparently a hoax," said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD public information officer. "At this time, thankfully, it is not an actual shooting incident. "
Erbaugh said even if another call comes in and is referred to as a "possible shooting incident" or anything similar, police will always respond no matter what.
A coordinated response ensued between the TJC Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office , Smith County constables, Tyler Fire Department - Fire Marshal, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Tyler Police to clear the TJC West Campus and the Pirtle Technology Building.
Students and staff were asked to shelter in place temporarily.
As of 11:14 a.m., the college said, the TJC sites were "cleared by law enforcement to open for operations."
Just before noon, the college released another statement regarding the situation.
"Earlier today, TJC officials were made aware of a possible active shooter at certain facilities at TJC. The safety of our students, employees, and visitors is always our priority and the TJC police, along with Tyler PD and additional law enforcement agencies, went into immediate action to evacuate and lockdown impacted facilities," the statement reads. "Upon investigation, it was discovered to be a false report. There are reports of similar false incidents at other Texas higher education institutions today."
Del Mar College, Collin County Community College, Baylor University, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, Texas Wesleyan University and Texas A&M University received calls about a possible active shooter.
Erbaugh said there was no indication anything happened, and TJC police will investigate the situation moving forward.
"We thank everyone for their cooperation," TJC said.