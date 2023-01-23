Editor's Note: This story will be updated.
Officials broke ground on the new University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine on Monday.
Community members joined officials including Gov. Greg Abbott, other elected officials such as Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, county commissioners, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, city councilmembers along with UT system officials such as Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken, UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun and more for the special ceremony in Tyler’s midtown medical district for a $308 million Medical Education Building, which will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine.
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Eltife, Calhoun, Milliken and Abbott. Each spoke about the collective work done by the community and other officials to make this day a reality.
Abbott and other officials then turned dirt with golden shovels on the ground where the school will once stand.
A reception followed.