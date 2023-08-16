TYLER, Texas — Students and parents aren't the only ones adjusting to the new school year in Tyler ISD. Drivers should be aware of the new school zone changes across Tyler.
There are 12 school zones across the city that will now have new signs up with speed limits reduced to 20 mph. The Tyler City Council approved the new speed limit after reviewing all the school zones across the city. They hope with the lower speed limits, it will improve safety and create consistency in school zones.
The changes to the speed limit will Andy Woods Elementary, Boulter Middle School, Caldwell Elementary, Clarkston Elementary, Cumberland Academy, Griffin Elementary, Hubbard Middle School, Jack Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Ramey Elementary, Rice Elementary, Tyler Legacy High School, UT Tyler University Academy and removes school speed zones for Clarkston Elementary.
