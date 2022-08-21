Steven D. Young is the new Winona Elementary School principal, Winona ISD recently announced.
Young and his wife, Yolanda, are natives of Arkansas, and both are children of lifelong educators in the public school system. After living in Mesquite for a few years, they moved to East Texas to accept a pastorate in Tyler.
They are the parents of two nurses, Nyia and Tyra, and one high school student, Steven II, who aspires to become an actor and producer.
Young has worked at Dallas ISD and Tyler ISD for the last 26 years.
"In every phase of his career, the driving personal mission of his life has been to make people better. Furthermore, his philosophy in education is centered around the belief that all students can improve," Winona ISD said.
Educational preparation provided at the University of Arkansas of Pine Bluff (Bachelor of Science Education in Music Education), Dallas Theological Seminary (Master of Arts in Christian Education in Educational Leadership), University of Texas at Tyler (of Education in Educational Administration), and University of Texas at Tyler (Doctor of Education in School Improvement 2023) have all aided in Young’s quest for serving others.
A strong faith life, focus on family, and service has been fostered through a life of many experiences. For recreation, Steven loves gardening, fishing, and traveling.