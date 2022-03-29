A new principal has been named at Jacksonville Middle School.
Lisa Schwartz will served as the new principal for the 2022-23 school year, the Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Brad Stewart on Monday morning announced.
Patsy Whitaker, current principal at Jacksonville Middle School, will be retiring after serving in JISD for many years, the district said in a news release.
“After a highly competitive interview process and reviewing criteria from JMS staff, we feel Ms. Schwartz is an ideal candidate to lead the JMS campus," Stewart said. "Her experience and leadership philosophy accurately fits those of Jacksonville ISD, and specifically Jacksonville Middle School.”
Schwartz is currently the principal at Brown Elementary in Whitehouse and has held many administrative leadership positions throughout her educational career. After receiving her BBA and Master of Educational Leadership/Business Administration from LeTourneau University, Schwartz has served in multiple administrative roles in Tyler ISD and Whitehouse ISD.
Schwartz’ educational philosophy states, “Our students are all unique and are born with varying talents, needs and intelligences. Ensuring that they receive a high-quality education that challenges them to be the best they can be is essential to our future. We must instill drive, character, social emotional regulation, and the desire to push forward when we are faced with obstacles.”
The district said it is excited about the addition of Schwartz to Jacksonville ISD, and is "equally excited" for her to be leading Jacksonville Middle School students and staff.