A new foundation has been established for the beauty industry to help relieve the financial burden of people who would like to obtain a cosmetology specialty license in the East Texas area.
Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward along with Publicist LaToyia S. Jordan announced the East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation’s establishment at a press conference at Steward’s lash studio on Thursday.
Steward and Jordan were joined by PHATS Institute of Beauty owner Kimberly Shead and American Manicure School of Art owner Rasheeda Chester-Arterberry.
During the press conference, the ladies introduced and explained the difference between licensed and certificates. Texas and Florida have implemented several new rules to the cosmetology industry, and there is an eagerness to share it with the community, according to Jordan.
“We want to give people information on how to obtain their Eyelash Extension License, Hair & Weaving Specialty License, and Nail Technician License, what that involves, and how we can help,” she said.
Jordan said the foundation will give out an annual scholarship with the first being awarded in 2023.
“East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation will give out annual scholarships to people who would like to attend a specialty license cosmetology school in East Texas,” Jordan said. “We also want to help the community to stay informed on the changing rules and regulations of the beauty industry.”
Jordan said the scholarships will cover programs not normally covered by certain financial aid assistance such as FAFSA.
Steward said many people interested in the industry simply can’t afford the cost of tuition as well as the cost of daily living.
“The poverty rate in Tyler alone is higher than the state of Texas. Most secondary cosmetology schools are more affordable than a traditional cosmetology school. But for some, the cost is still out of their budget,” she said. “The beauty industry is very lucrative. This foundation will assist those in need so they can eventually reach their financial goals after they obtain their license.”
“The main goal of this foundation is to not only relieve the financial burden of those wanting to attend a secondary cosmetology school, but to also expel the misinformation about specialty license courses offered in Tyler,” Steward added.
Steward also said the foundation has the potential to boost the economy in the Tyler area.
“It also has the potential to benefit the City of Tyler. These programs will bring in people from surrounding areas which means they will be getting gas, food and possibly staying at hotels during the program they choose to attend,” she said.
The foundation will benefit those in the East Texas area 17 years old and older regardless of educational background, including those that did not graduate high school. Individuals may be eligible to take an “ability to benefit” test and upon passing, they can enroll in a secondary college.
For more information, call Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy at (903) 830-5205.