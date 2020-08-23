After serving the Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) for 30 years, Nancy Crawford is retiring as executive director effective Oct. 1, the LCOT Board of Directors has announced.
“Being at Literacy Council of Tyler has truly been my life’s work,” Crawford said. “Reflecting on the last 30 years, I find myself remembering the words of St. Francis of Assisi: ‘I have done what is mine to do; may Christ teach you what is yours.’ I truly feel this way about my time at LCOT.”
LCOT was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year. Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 200 volunteers. LCOT partners with Tyler Junior College and many other organizations to provide GED preparation, English as a Second Language instruction, Career Pathways academic advising, and basic literacy instruction.
“Nancy has been instrumental in shaping LCOT into the incredible organization it is today,” Jim Thompson, LCOT board president, stated. “There is no doubt that her leadership has been extraordinary. She has dedicated 30 years of her life to the mission of LCOT, and her passion and tireless work has benefited LCOT and our community.”
“Spending 30 years at LCOT has been a calling, a privilege and an honor. Nonetheless, it is time for me to step down. And how lucky I feel to have someone like Whitney Patterson to take the helm. Whitney brings competence, experience and a genuine love for our mission to her new role,” said Ms. Crawford.
The LCOT board of directors unanimously elected Patterson, who currently serves as the associate executive director for LCOT, as the next executive director, effective Oct. 1.
“Whitney was brought on as associate executive director in January 2020, with transition planning in mind,” Thompson said. “She has a passion for education in this community, and over 13 years working for various nonprofit organizations. Her professional background, organizational skills and experience in fundraising and development are particularly valuable as LCOT grows and moves into the future.”
Patterson has recently held various organizational roles with Tyler Junior College, the Discovery Science Place and Meals on Wheel North Central Texas. Patterson serves as the Vice Chair for Membership for the Women’s Fund of Smith County and V.P. of Marketing for the Association of Fundraising Professionals East Texas Chapter.
“I am honored to be selected as the next executive director of LCOT,” Patterson said. “In some ways, I feel like I’m coming home, as LCOT was one of my first professional jobs after college. I love this organization and I believe in what we do every single day to change lives. LCOT truly helps adults achieve brighter futures! I’m excited to bring my experience and enthusiasm to this role, and am so impressed by the staff, volunteers and board of directors. I know that with their support, we can build on a strong foundation as we take LCOT into the future.”
LCOT’s administrative offices are located in the Regional Training and Development Complex (RTDC on TJC’s west campus), and classes are held there along with several other locations in the area.