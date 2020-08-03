After the public suggestion period ended Monday, the renaming of Tyler ISD's two flagship high schools is moving forward.
On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford is expected to share at least three possible names for both the former Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees workshop meeting.
The meeting is set for 11 a.m. at the Plyler Instructional Complex. The meeting also includes an item regarding discussion of board expectations and guidance regarding transitions and logistics related to the high school names.
This next step in the process comes after trustees voted 7-0 on July 16 to rename Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools. During the next board meeting on July 20, the board adopted policy guidelines how the facilities could be named in the future and set up how the community could voice their choice for the new names.
From July 21 to Aug. 3, an online form was available for community members to suggest their ideas. After the close of the suggestion period, a focus group, led by Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines, is tasked with narrowing down the list and presenting recommendations to Crawford.
Under policy, Crawford can only present up to three name suggestions. Trustees are responsible for making the final selection.
The board has set the following rules for school buildings:
• A school facility may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for district students or the community.
• A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute.
• A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the district or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to) theaters, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility.
• A person whose name is considered for a portion of a school facility must have made a significant local contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.
• The Board must approve the naming of all facilities.