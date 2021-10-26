Tyler ISD’s Moore MST Magnet School hosted a free Multicultural Fair on Saturday for students and families. Attendees took a trip around the world receiving stamps in their passports as they visited each booth to learn about individual countries.
“The purpose of this event was to educate and contribute to respecting and appreciating cultural diversity,” said ESL Teacher Kristina Hastings.
The event consisted of performances, music, games and outdoor activities, allowing students to really get an insight of the world.
Hastings said the goal of the event was to allow students to understand the different cultures and also give them knowledge about their own.
“We were sure to promote the understanding of each unique cultural and ethnic heritage. We combined this education with fun-filled family activities that generate questions and curiosity about other cultures, and even the student’s own heritage,” Hastings said.
Performances throughout the day included a Scottish bagpipe musician, dancers from Tyler Junior College and clown storytime.
Hastings also mentioned that they plan to make the fair into an annual event due to the success of the event.