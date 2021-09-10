Tyler ISD administrators, along with friends and family of Al Harris, gathered Friday at Moore MST Magnet School for a special ceremony to dedicate the gymnasium as the Al Harris Gymnasium.
Harris served at the middle school for 27 years. He began his career at Tyler ISD as a teacher and coach at Moore Junior. High in 1970.
During his career, he also served as head coach and campus athletic director.
Harris accomplished much during his time as coach, including coaching Tyler ISD alumnus Heisman Trophy winner and former professional football player Earl Campbell.
After a successful career that included numerous Moore championships, Harris became principal of Moore Junior High until his retirement in 1997. Under his leadership, Moore Middle School’s faculty, staff, and students were recognized for having the most improved tests scores in Texas in the 1989-1990 school year.
In 1992, First Lady Barbara Bush visited Moore Junio. High to recognize the school for academic excellence and as a drug-free and disciplined campus. Later that year, the campus was again recognized when a delegation of students and teachers attended a White House ceremony hosted by President George H.W. Bush. In 1993, Moore Middle School received the Governor’s Excellence Award as a Top 10 School in Texas.
At the ceremony, Harris reflected on his accomplishments.
“I had a tremendous staff. They were unbelievable. I think if I’d left campus for a week, they’d carry on. They were that caliber of people, and I appreciate it,” he said.
Harris based his administrative philosophy on high expectations for teachers and students and maintaining discipline among the students while instituting curricular and co-curricular programs focused on the skills necessary to exceed the state of Texas standards.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon said there wasn’t anyone more worthy than Harris to have a facility named after him.
“Mr. Harris, as a principal, you had high expectations. You kept a clean campus, you believed in discipline,” said Washmon, who also attended Moore Junior High.
He said the atmosphere created at Moore was as good as it got back then.
“I know that started from the top, Mr. Harris. Thank you for that,” Washmon said.
Moore MST Principal Aubrey Ballard said Harris’ 27 years of service reminds everyone of the value of putting down roots where planted.
“We’re still reaping the benefits of that tradition today,” he said, and recognized former staff also in attendance.
“We’re so proud to refer to this now as the Al Harris gymnasium, and we appreciate the community for providing. We look forward to many more contests within these walls and many more celebrations to come,” Ballard said.
Harris gave his closing remarks.
“I’m thankful to God that I had the opportunity to be at Moore Middle School,” said Harris as he choked back tears, and thanked everyone.
Since his retirement from Tyler ISD, Harris and his wife Pat reside on their cattle ranch near Hawkins. He is involved in community agencies and serves as a board member for the USDA Soil and Water Conservation District, Wood County Appraisal District, Upper Sabine Valley Solid Waste Management District and Sabine-Neches Resource Conservation and Development Area Council. The Harrises are also members of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, where he serves as a deacon.