Local school districts could receive millions in federal funding to help combat students' learning losses connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of Texas received $11.2 million from the U.S. Department of Education grant award under the American Rescue Plan Act through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Districts have to apply for the funding through TEA and use the money to respond to the pandemic and to address student learning loss related to COVID-19. Schools have been able to apply for their share of the funding since April 29, according to TEA.
Only two-thirds of the federal funding has been made available to Texas. The remaining $7 billion is expected to be released from the USDE later this spring after the state completes an application process.
Tyler ISD's predicted total federal funding allocation is roughly $44.8 million.
Jennifer Hines, executive director of communications for Tyler ISD, said the district's board of trustees will be presented with ideas for the potential funds during the May 17 board meeting.
She said a survey on the Tyler ISD website will then be created to gather public input on how the funds should be used.
The application for the funding requires the school systems to engage in meaningful conversations with community stakeholders, Hines said. The plans for the application will not be finalized or submitted until those conversations occur.
Tyler ISD will then apply for the grant over the summer.
"The funds will address learning loss and academic impact through the implementation of evidence-based interventions, such as summer learning or summer enrichment, extended day or comprehensive after school programs," Hines said.
Whitehouse ISD could potentially receive about $6.2 million in federal funds.
Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said his district will use the COVID-19-related funds to help students recover from the learning losses because of the pandemic.
"There is no doubt that as a result of COVID-19, students have missed out on opportunities and learning loss has occurred. We feel very fortunate to live in a community that supported our efforts to provide as much face-to-face instruction as possible during the pandemic," Moran said. "The reality is that many of our students have fallen behind for one reason or another and we are prepared to go to any measure to recover the loss of learning and provide what they need to do so. The ESSER III funds will be used to do just that and we are working closely with our instructional team and TEA to apply and plan for the use of these funds. Our kids are worth every penny!"
Jacksonville ISD could receive $12.3 million through this new funding.
The school district is making plans and working with TEA for advice regarding requirements, Jacksonville ISD Public Information Coordinator Grace Traylor said.
"We are currently in the planning stages and awaiting further guidance from TEA on the upcoming requirements and procedures," Traylor said. "We are excited to include stakeholder input as we work to finalize a plan."
School districts have until September 2024 to spend the federal stimulus money.
Other Tyler-area allocations include:
Arp ISD: $1.4 million
Bullard ISD: $2.5 million
Chapel Hill ISD: $6.8 million
Cumberland Academy: $2.69 million
Lindale ISD: $5.5 million
Troup ISD: $1.8 million
Winona ISD: $4 million
UT Tyler University Academy: $601,164.