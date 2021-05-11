Three area school boards voted Monday night to end each of their mask mandate requirements, making face coverings optional for students and staff.
Whitehouse ISD board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday night to remove the mask requirement for students and staff. The decision made masks and face coverings optional for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district's Facebook page.
Chapel Hill ISD trustees also voted on Monday to make masks optional for the remainder of the year effective Tuesday. The district said on Facebook that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including hand-washing and social distancing, are still encouraged.
"We appreciate all you have done throughout this year, and this pandemic, to help keep our numbers low and keep our community safe," Chapel Hill ISD's statement read. "We want to remind you that we will continue all other protocols listed in our back to school safety plan, specifically in regards to COVID-19."
Chapel Hill's safety plan can be found on the front page of the school district's website under the parent portal tab.
Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton announced on Monday that the district's board of trustees also voted unanimously for mask-wearing to become optional. Students and staff are no longer required to wear a mask or face covering while at school or on school property.
She noted that over the past several weeks, Brownsboro ISD has seen a steady decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases and many staff members had the chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Students also have completed all sports and academic competitions.
"Our campuses will continue to implement strategies to keep our classrooms and campuses clean to provide the safest environment for our students," she said.
Parents and community members can learn about confirmed cases through Brownbsoro's COVID-19 district dashboard at gobearsgo.net, Hampton said.
Whitehouse, Chapel Hill and Brownsboro ISDs join several school districts that have already made masks and face coverings optional for students and staff. Other districts include Lindale ISD, Tyler ISD, Bullard ISD, Troup ISD and others.