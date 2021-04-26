Seven students of the Tyler Area Christian Home Educators homeschool system, known as the “TACHE Technos,” are a part of the only Lego League Challenge team in the Tyler area.
The First Lego League introduces science, technology, engineering and math to children ages 4 through 16 through interactive hands-on learning. First Lego League participants gain real-world problem-solving experiences through a guided, global robotics program, helping students and teachers build a better future together.
In First Lego League, students engage in hands-on STEM experiences while building confidence, growing their knowledge and developing good learning habits. First Lego League’s three divisions inspire youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.
The local Lego League Challenge team participated in the friendly competition as teams of students ages nine to 16 engaged in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering to build and program a Lego robot that navigated the missions of a robot game. As part of the challenge, teams also participated in a research project to identify and solve a relevant real-world problem.
Before advancing to the North Texas Championship on Saturday, the team first competed in the First Lego League Hillsboro Qualifier in late March, where they were evaluated on core values, innovative projects, robot design and robot performance.
In robot performance, the team scored five out of 22 teams total. One in six teams, including the TACHE Technos, were selected to advance to the North Texas Championship this past Saturday.
In the group of seven students, two participated in a Lego League Challenge last year. Paula Maddox, coach for the TACHE Technos, said the event would usually be held in a gym, where students would compete with a buzzer, a timer and a crowd. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything had to be held virtual this year.
Paula Maddox said she first heard of the First Lego League from her college roommate, who kept mentioning the competition to her.
“She kept telling me, ‘Find out about it.’ There was nobody here doing it and two years ago, King’s Academy decided to have a team one year, so the two veteran boys joined. They didn’t attend King’s Academy, but they allowed us to join their team. They often allow homeschoolers to join their team. Then they chose not to continue,” Paula Maddox said.
At the time, Maddox was a board member at TACHE, so she brought the idea back to them and said, “Let’s do this for our boys here.”
Last year, with only two members in the team, TACHE had a team competing. This year, the team grew five new members for a total of seven boys participating. The TACHE Technos include members Robert Maddox, Noah Carpenter, Lincoln Alger, Noah Winters, Zaden Anderson, Phoenix Collins and Isaiaah Ballard.
The team met twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays since August to practice, build and program. Together, the team came up with an innovative project to solve this year’s problem about keeping people moving. The seven students came up with a device to help the elderly put their shoes on easier.
“We researched lots of different ways, they came up with lots of wild ideas about things to help elderly get up and they finally came up with this idea and then worked on it and had some of their elderly grandparents try it out and got feedback and made changes,” Paula Maddox said.
The device is essentially a shoe hook for those who cannot bend over and put their shoes on.
Paula Maddox said parents of the students involved in the group have engineering and computer science backgrounds, so the parents encourage their kids to participate strongly.
She said the idea first came to be able to give her homeschooled students not only the opportunity to learn about robotics, engineering and computer science, but also to help them socialize and make more friends.
“We just try to get together and do things for our kids to kind of make up for the things they might not have. We do all the social activities to kind of make up for the schools,” she said.
Usually after long periods of practicing and programming, the students were allowed to play outside in the yard together, something most of them mentioned as their favorite part of the entire competition.
TACHE supported the Techno team by funding the robots the children used as a result of fundraisers held throughout the year and they helped provide guidance.
“I’m really thrilled. These kids have just worked so hard. They’ve stepped up the challenge, and that’s one thing my friend that did it previously, she talked about, ‘You look at this at the beginning of the year and you’re like how are we going to do this? This seems impossible,’ but they step up and figure out a way to make it happen. I truly believe that a lot of the time, we hold our kids back more than we come up with impossible tasks,” Paula Maddox said.
At the North Texas Championship, the children did not advance, but they managed to place 12 out of 40 teams in robot scores, an accomplishment they are proud of.
“I love the friendships that they’ve formed. The bond, the memories they’re going to have and the crazy stuff that’s gone on, I think they’ll carry those for quite a while. There is the computer and the learning, everyone of these boys know ‘Scratch’ and can program in scratch now. A lot of times, too, they’ll have a lot more tenacity because they realize, ‘We can do a lot of things’ even though they look hard in the beginning,” Paula Maddox said.
She said the team will be receiving their next assignment for the First Lego League Challenge in a few months. Until then, the students will take a brief break until it’s time to begin new projects.