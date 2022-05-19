The Literacy Council of Tyler hosted a year-end celebration for its students in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program.
The celebration, which took place Tuesday First Presbyterian Church in Tyler, recognized ESL students’ hard work throughout the year.
Two Best Attendance awards were presented to Jiyoung Kim and Alma Medrano, as well as a Star Student award which was presented to Claudia Duran.
“We are so proud of our ESL students and the hard work they have shown throughout the year," said Whitney Patterson, LCOT executive director. "To celebrate them today is an honor, and I am continuously inspired by these adult learners. Education truly changes their lives and the lives of their families.”
The ESL program currently serves over 300 students and the student body represents over 27 countries.
Literacy Council of Tyler is also celebrating 32 years of service this year. The organization was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year. Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 200 volunteers.
In partnership with Tyler Junior College and numerous other entities, LCOT provides GED preparation, English as a Second Language instruction, Career Pathways academic advising, and basic literacy instruction.
LCOT’s administrative offices are located in the Regional Training and Development Complex (RTDC) on TJC’s West Campus, and classes are held there along with several other locations in the area. LCOT continues to serve adults in Tyler and the surrounding area with free public education.