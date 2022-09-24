The Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) has received a generous bequest totaling $100,000 from the estate of the late Elizabeth Ann “Bitsy” Wright, the organization announced this week.
The donation was made in honor of Dr. D.M. Edwards, longtime LCOT supporter and board member.
“Dr. Edwards is a wonderful advocate for the Literacy Council of Tyler and our mission,” LCOT Executive Director Whitney Patterson said. “D.M. is a longtime financial supporter who also dedicates his time as a board member. It is only fitting that a gift of this magnitude was made in his honor."
Patterson said the organization is "incredibly grateful" for the gift, which will directly support LCOT's adult education and literacy services in East Texas.
Derrith Bondurant, executor of Wright’s estate, presented the donation to the LCOT Board of Directors on Wednesday. Bondurant said the bequest was in honor of Edwards’ dedication to the Literacy Council and in honor of their close friendship.
Wright chose to leave legacy gifts to several other local organizations, "truly leaving her legacy by helping others in the community she loved," LCOT said.
The Literacy Council of Tyler is a nonprofit, community-supported organization. LCOT was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year. Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 150 volunteers and 50 staff.
In partnership with Tyler Junior College, area churches, school districts and businesses, LCOT provides GED preparation, English Language instruction, Career Pathways academic advising, and basic literacy instruction.
LCOT’s administrative offices are located on TJC’s West Campus, and classes are held at locations throughout the area. Most programs are free of charge to students and enrollments are available year-round.
For more information, visit www.lcotyler.org .