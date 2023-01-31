Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather.
Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
Arp ISD: Delayed start time of 10 a.m. Wednesday
Bullard ISD: Closed Wednesday. "Bullard ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb 1. Any decisions about Thursday will be communicated if needed. Stay warm, Panthers!"
The Brook Hill School: Because of inclement weather, The Brook Hill School will be closed on Wednesday, February 1.
Chapel Hill ISD: Delayed start time by two hours Wednesday. The district added "Please note that breakfast will not be served and before-school activities and programs will be canceled. The safety of our staff and students is our priority, and this delay will allow us to ensure that everyone arrives at school safely."
Cumberland Academy: Closed Wednesday
Lindale ISD: Closed Wednesday. "All Lindale ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to the current weather and downed trees in the area. Our campuses are also suffering from loss of power. We will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and we will notify you if there are any changes or updates to report on Thursday’s schedule."
Tyler ISD: Released early by 30 minutes on Tuesday, no changes yet announced about Wednesday.
Troup ISD: Delayed start of 10 a.m. Wednesday
Winona ISD: Winona ISD was closed Tuesday; no announcement made about Wednesday
UT Tyler: The University of Texas at Tyler will delay its opening to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Texas College: All classes scheduled for Wednesday will resume online. During this time, the cafeteria will prepare meals to be delivered to each dormitory.
Moreover, the following basketball games have been postponed until a later date to best ensure safety. Postponed men's and women's basketball games include:
Texas College versus Jarvis Christian University scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023; and Texas College versus University of the Southwest scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023.
The campus will be closed to the public.
