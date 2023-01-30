Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather.
Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have announced delays or closures. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
Hawkins ISD: Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Lindale ISD: 2-hour delayed start Tuesday
Tyler ISD: The school district has not announced closures or delays at this time, but said in a statement parents and guardians will be informed by 5:15 a.m. through the Tyler ISD Facebook, TylerISD.org, the Tyler ISD app, and the parent notification system. "Please know that we drive the roads as early as 4 a.m. to ensure the streets are safe. For some students, closing our facilities means they may not have access to a heated and safe environment or hot meals for the day," Tyler ISD stated. "When deciding to delay or cancel classes, our District leadership team considers the best interests of all Tyler ISD students, families, and staff."
Van ISD: Released at 1 p.m. Monday
Winona ISD: 2-hour delayed start Tuesday
