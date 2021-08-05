Amy Thompson is often described as her students' favorite teacher, according to Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt.
On Tuesday, her dedication and hard work was honored as she was named Secondary Teacher of the Year at the Region 7 Education Service Center Luncheon in Kilgore.
Thompson, who teaches digital media, computers, and American Sign Language at Lindale High School, will now compete against the other 38 Regional Teachers of the Year in September.
“We are so excited that Amy Thompson has been selected as the Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Mrs. Thompson is one of our finest teachers in Lindale ISD, and Lindale ISD is loaded with phenomenal teachers. Mrs. Thompson does a great job building special relationships with students and parents."
Thompson said her mom, who always told her she was destined to become a teacher, inspired her to pursue a career in education. After two years at LHS, someone presented the idea of creating an American Sign Language program.
Sign language has been her second language since she was a child because her younger brother lost his hearing as a toddler. Leading the program has helped educate and inspire students while passing on her brother’s story to future generations.
“(Mrs. Thompson’s) sign language classes are very popular; therefore, we have to limit enrollment in her classes,” Surratt said. “Mrs. Thompson is simply an awesome teacher, and now she is the Region 7 Teacher of the Year.”
Before becoming a teacher, she worked as a small business owner. In 2007, she earned her teaching certification from LeTourneau University. She also has a bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and her master of science in administration at LeTourneau University.
Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary School physical education teacher Ashley Phelps was named Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year.
A panel of judges determined by The Texas Association of School Administrators will select the Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year in the fall. Six finalists will be chosen, and they will be invited to Austin for personal interviews. Winners will be chosen and announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony in Austin.
At Region 7’s Teacher of the Year Luncheon on Tuesday, Phelps and Thompson received a grand prize from Orr Cadillac. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the Elementary and Secondary winners.
Region 7 ESC is one of 20 regional education service centers statewide. The center serves Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Panola, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.