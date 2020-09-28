Through a United States Department of Agriculture grant, Lindale ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to all of its students from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
The district said this will help children have access to food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”
The waiver helps Lindale ISD focus on, “nourishing our children for success, so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”