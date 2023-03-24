Lindale ISD announced the current principal of Lindale Junior High has been named as the new elementary curriculum director for Lindale ISD.
Tracie Rand has served at Lindale ISD for a total of 17 years. She has been the junior high principal for the past three years.
“One of my favorite parts of my job now is working with teachers in regards to curriculum and instruction,” said Rand. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with teachers and administrators across the district to help support student learning.”
Rand earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a minor in Spanish from the University of Texas at Arlington. Rand also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lamar University and a teaching certification for 7-12 grade secondary English.
“I am so pleased that Mrs. Tracie Rand will be joining our central office team,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent, Stan Surratt. “She is an amazing leader and her campus has been the highest performing campus in East Texas under her leadership. I expect that she will continue to do great things across the entire Lindale ISD.”