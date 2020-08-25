Lindale ISD announced Tuesday that Velma Penny Elementary School will close for roughly two weeks due to "several COVID-19 cases" on the campus.
The elementary school will be closed this Wednesday through Sept. 8. There will be a deep and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the campus on Wednesday, according to a district statement.
All Velma Penny students will be given iPads and transition to online learning until the campus reopens. If a child was directly exposed to someone with COVID-19, Lindale ISD said parents will be notified.
The school district did not specify the exact number of COVID-19 cases, but Lindale ISD Director of Communications Courtney Sanguinetti said most of the diagnoses are employees.
Other LISD campuses and extracurricular activities will continue as normal, the school district said.
Lindale ISD added that it will not share private information, such as a COVID-19 diagnosis or other medical information, for any students or staff members.
Under current protocols, anyone with COVID-19 must quarantine at home for at least 10 days and they can only return to campus with written medical clearance from a physician, the district said.