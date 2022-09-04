The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees recently approved lowering the district's tax rate.
At a special called meeting, the board adopted the 2022-2023 school budgets and set the district’s new tax rates.
The board approved a budget of $43,307,583 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.1696 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate is 2.24 cents lower than last year’s tax rate.
“The Lindale community is fortunate to have a great school board that manages the tax rates so effectively,” said Superintendent Stan Surratt. “The LISD Board of Trustees has cut the total tax rate more than 22 cents over the last four years. To cut the tax rate, again, while managing the growth of the district is a wonderful blessing for Lindale property owners.”
The increase in student enrollment, and the need for additional teachers and staff to serve those students, are the main reason for the increase in Lindale ISD budgets this year. Lindale ISD has experienced about a 5 percent increase in student enrollment which currently stands at 4,490 students, according to the district.
Lindale ISD budget and tax information, including tax rate history is available online at www.lindaleeagles.org/business-office .