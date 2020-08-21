Lindale ISD has continued its trend of lowering the district’s property tax rate for the fifth time since 2011.
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees approved a new tax rate that is 10 cents lower than the previous year, according to a news release.
“The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees have cut the tax rate again,” Superintendent Stan Surratt said. “But, this time, it might be the biggest tax rate reduction ever.”
Surratt attributed the decrease in the tax rate to the area’s strong economic growth, which is projected to continue.
“Because of our growth, this allowed the Board to lower the tax rate,” Surratt said. “Unless something changes with State law, Lindale should be able to lower the tax rate again next year. I believe Lindale ISD could soon have the lowest tax rate in Smith County.”
The Texas Education Agency identified Lindale ISD as a fast growing district. Because of new families coming into the district, Lindale has hosted several bond elections, including the 2018 bond election that passed to approve a four cent tax increase to the debt service tax rate, the district said in a statement.
Through the 2018 bond approval, the district expanded the high school classrooms and the cafeteria and added a new auxiliary gym and a multi-purpose in-door practice facility. LISD also renovated Eagle Stadium and its tennis facilities, expanded district parking lots and improved security, according to Lindale ISD.
“Just two years later, the school board is now cutting the tax rate by ten cents,” Surratt said. “This is just a testament of our community growth. There are a lot of positive things happening in Lindale. Strong economic growth, great community support for its school system and an ‘A’ rated school district.”