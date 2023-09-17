Lindale High School students are getting a taste of “working life” as part of the Internship in Business Management class offered by the high school.
Students in the class are immersing themselves in the real world of business by helping employees at places such as Chick-fil-A, the City of Lindale, the Lindale Candy Company, and All-State Insurance.
Career Technical Education (CTE) Director Teri Hodges said the internship opportunities are critical for real world experience.
“I think the internship opportunities are critical for our students to get a real world experience,” Hodges said. “They also get to see the expectations that are true in the corporate business setting that they sometimes don’t get here at school.”
The students shadow local businesses every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday throughout the school year. They rotate through businesses to gain more experience in diverse places.
The students earn four hours of intern time at each local business that they shadow.
Lindale senior Diana Soto said the experience has been fun and looks forward to the rest of the year.
“I chose to take this class so I could gain experience with different businesses around Lindale and learn what they are like,” she said. “It has been fun going around and seeing the different types of organizations, and I can’t wait to continue throughout the school year.”
The class is a part of the Tyler Junior College (TJC) dual credit program taught by Jennifer King.
“Mrs. King works really hard with our community,” Hodges said. “We look forward to more opportunities for our students, to gain experience that they can build from when they leave Lindale High School upon graduation.”