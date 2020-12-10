On Wednesday afternoon, Lindale High School’s “Pride of Lindale” Band made history by winning the first 4A UIL State Military Marching Band Championship.
The Lindale band students competed against 10 other high school marching bands, including several East Texas bands like Van, Bullard and Brownsboro, at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
The contest was the first of its kind as UIL divided up the corps and military marching styles into separate contests. UIL co-hosted the contest with the National Association of Military Marching Bands.
“This is a historic event for the band and especially the military style marching band,” said Lindale ISD Director of Bands Steven Moore. “For Lindale to win the first one is quite an accomplishment and very satisfying.”
Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt commended the LHS band on its historic accomplishment.
“This is just another great achievement by our Eagle Band program," Surratt said. "Their performance last evening was simply amazing, which resulted in being awarded the State Championship trophy. I am so proud of our Eagles!”
Last month, Lindale's band received a division 1 sweepstakes award at the region 21 marching contest, which allowed them to reach the state contest. Band students have been practicing for this military marching band competition since July.
Other East Texas bands that placed in the 4A contest were Spring Hill in second and Gilmer in third.
UIL State Director of Music Brad Kent said a few years ago, the National Association of Military Marching Bands and some band directors approached UIL about hosting a separate contest for military bands.
“We felt like that if we had the support to start the military state contest, it would start to preserve this style of marching and also help grow the activity,” he said.
Jim Jones, executive secretary of the National Association of Military Marching Bands, said a lot of area bands still do military-style marching. Jones said military marching is marching in straight lines and doing certain maneuvers in the routine. Corps style chooses themes and does different formations, he said.
Longview News-Journal reporter Kristen Barton contributed to this report.