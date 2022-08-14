Tyler ISD schools head back to campuses today for the 2022-23 school year. Below is some helpful information from the district that can be helpful to parents.
Bus information
Tyler ISD uses Ride 360, an app that allows a streamlined flow of communication for you when your child rides the bus. The app uses GPS data and contains your child's bus route information as they travel throughout the district.
The tracking process consists of placing a tablet inside the school bus that students will mark with a rider badge access card provided by the district.
The tablet contains routing information for each student. Meanwhile, the app works off information that the driver will log into the tablet.
Parents can track when a student boards the bus, the route taken by the bus driver, stops and the student’s drop-off location.
Tyler ISD Communications Director Jennifer Hines said the app will also be used for general communications. Push notifications will come to a user’s phone in regards to delays, accidents and bus reassignments.
“The app will allow us to send reminders to parents about bus schedule changes for early release days or if there is bad weather and the buses are moving slower than usual,” she said.
To see if your student is eligible to ride the bus find out where the bus stop is at www.bit.ly/tylerisdbusroutes . For further information, email John Bagert, director of transportation.
School meals
The congressional waiver that allowed free school meals for all students during the pandemic has expired. For the 2022-23 school year, the following pricing applies:
Elementary (including Birdwell and Caldwell campuses): Free breakfast and lunch
Middle School: Free breakfast; Lunch $2.25
High School: Free breakfast; Lunch $2.50
Boshears: Free breakfast; Lunch $2.25
Families that are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals must complete a meal application. All other students will pay full price for breakfast and lunch at the listed rates.
Campus menus can be found on each website.
Dress code changes
There have been some changes to the secondary dress code. The following expectations will be implemented:
Students may only wear one ear pod or headphone over one ear at a time to ensure hearing and safety at all times.
Masks may be worn as long as it is attached to the face and worn as designed. Any student found in violation will be required to remove the item immediately.
No head coverings will be allowed in the building. These items include skull caps, hats, hoodies, and bandanas. (Please note that religious headwear is allowed.)
Hoodies may be worn, but the head cannot be covered at any time while inside the building or instructional setting. Refusal to comply will result in the loss of the privilege to wear a hoodie.
House shoes, slippers and athletic slides are all prohibited.
Clothing must be worn appropriately, with no midriff showing, and jeans with holes or tears above the knee are not permitted.
Pajamas are not allowed at any time.
What are the campus start/dismissal times?
Elementary: 7:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Middle School: 8:20 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
High School: 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School: 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Caldwell Arts Academy: 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Career and Technology Center: 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Early College High School: 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Other information
Visit tylerisd.org/page/back-to-school-info for school calendars, progress report/report cards and testing dates, handbooks, code of conduct, grading policies, immunization/medication requirements, and more.
For further questions, email Hines at Jennifer.Hines@tylerisd.org.