Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins is on a mission to provide affordable and flexible pathways to higher education through a 15% tuition and fee reduction for the upcoming fall semester.
“The decision to reduce tuition and fees was made in response to the global pandemic," a JCC statement read. "Over the past year and three months, the administration, faculty and staff have worked together to rethink options and regroup to address the growing issue of college affordability and accessibility."
Tuition and fees will be $9,962 a year, billed at $4,981 per semester. The reduction cuts spending by $1,758 for the year. The amount does include room and board.
With face-to-face classes and programs resuming in the upcoming fall semester, students will be on campus and have full access to those opportunities.
“This is our way of helping our students to continue their education to the extent that we can,” JCC President Dr. Lester Newman said.
Newman said the Jarvis Promise is a commitment to students, parents and employers to ensure the institution is affordable.
“Given the economic status of many of our students now, we felt that it was important that we at least do what we can,” Newman said.
Newman also said the Jarvis Cares program forgives up to $10,000 of debt to students who register for classes for the fall 2021 semester and who complete the FAFSA application before Aug. 1.
Newman said about 400 students have either applied for balance forgiveness or will qualify for the tuition and fees discount.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact on students and families, we are making a concerted effort to expand upon the Jarvis Promise of providing an affordable college education within an environment that is academically challenging, supportive, nurturing and responsive to the needs of the whole student,” Newman said. “Jarvis is putting higher education back into the range that many more students and families can afford."
The college also announced new programs, including those in mass communication and business administration with concentrations in cybersecurity and health care management.
The college shared last Thursday that a new Arts and Entertainment Institute will be created in partnership with Amir Windom, Grammy award-winning record and entertainment executive.
The Arts and Entertainment Institute will have two campuses, one in Dallas and the other in Hawkins. Windom will also be offering masterclasses to students interested in a career in the entertainment industry, teaching them tips on how to break into the industry and what jobs are available for certain skill sets.
“We know that we have many talented students, and not only students that have talent that can be before the camera, but there are students that have love for the industry that want to be involved on the business side. Mr. Windom is a great person that has great understanding of the business side of the entertainment world,” Newman said.