A team from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins is working to spread accurate information about COVID-19 to help combat false narratives about public health among communities of color.
JCC is among 29 colleges to receive assistance from the Clinton Global Initiative University COVID-19 Student Action Fund for student projects related to helping those in need during the pandemic.
Sophomore business major Yeremia Kibangu and freshman accounting major Joslyn Prince are the commitment makers, or project leaders, for the CGI U at Jarvis.
Together, they’ve created the public service awareness and prevention campaign called “Your Life Matters!: COVID-19 is Color Blind.”
Through this campaign, Prince and Kibangu created a video showcasing how people of color have a higher rate of infection compared to other communities, while encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.
The CGI U student action fund is geared toward 38 innovative social impact projects addressing the public health, economic and societal impacts of COVID-19.
Prince said she wanted to help people become more aware of the dangers of COVID-19 spread, as her grandfather contracted the disease.
“I wanted to show people that it’s not color blind and to show young people this disease is real,” Prince said. “It’s no joke. My granddad caught it and it was a really nerve-wracking experience.”
Prince said her grandfather wore masks and washed his hands. Despite his recovery, Prince said his illness was a tough time for her.
She hopes more people will take action to protect each other.
“Please wear masks for your sake and others because this thing is real,” Prince said.
Kibangu said the focus of the campaign is to make others see the dangers of COVID-19 through a video on social media and website.
“The video is amazing and I really love it and it has a good message,” he said.
Chestley Talley, director of the career services and CGI U faculty co-adviser, said Jarvis received up to $5,000 from the Clinton Global Initiative University COVID-19 Student Action Fund and they’ve raised about $750 through a GoFundMe account as of Friday afternoon.
“Of the 29 schools, we are the only (historically Black college) and I wanted to focus on the issues faced by people of color, especially because of the COVID-19 rate is so high in the Black community,” Talley said.
The GoFundMe donations will be used to buy at-home COVID-19 test kits for people in need, Talley said.
He added he’s seen young people not following COVID-19 precautions and they’re attending large gatherings, as well.
Talley said the project is spreading awareness through social media, urban media outlets and work with the United Negro College Fund colleges to share information with their students. He said providing accurate information about COVID-19 is extremely important for health and safety.
“When they visit their grandpa, grandma or parents, they can get sick,” Talley said. “A lot of teenagers are bringing it home to their parents.”
Kathy Graham, career services center coordinator and CGI U faculty co-adviser, said they’re raising money to bring masks and personal protective equipment to areas with the highest rates of infection among people of color.
“We really need to get behind the message that this can affect anyone,” Graham said. “It’s not a joke, and it’s not a reason for a party.”
Graham said it feels good to be the only historically Black college or university chosen out of the 29 colleges.
“I hope it encourages other HBCUs to come and join the program,” Prince said.
Jarvis Christian College will also be a part of Up to Us, a partner organization of CGI U.
“We’re going to use that opportunity to extend our reach into the COVID-19 is Color Blind initiative,” Graham said.
Talley added that Prince and Kibangu were invited to attend the CGI U annual meeting at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland from April 9 to 11, 2021.