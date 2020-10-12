Jacksonville ISD is suspending its remote learning option due to unsuccessful virtual students and the burden on teachers.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Chad Kelly said remote learning will be suspended beginning Oct. 20 and all students should return to campus that day.
Kelly said the decision to end remote learning was made after reviewing the academic and attendance data for the district's remote learners. He noted the majority of students since the beginning have chosen on-campus learning.
"We feel that Remote Learning has not been successful for the majority of our remote students, and the added burden of a dual-instruction system is not sustainable for our teachers," Kelly said. "It is the district’s belief that face-to-face instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social emotional growth, and we believe this to be in the best interest of all of our Jacksonville ISD students."
If a remote learner has a medical condition preventing them from returning to on-campus education, parents are asked to provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse or principal so the school can provide remote support. All other students should return next Tuesday, Kelly said.
For students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test, they should continue to follow school protocols and return to school on the day provided by the nurse. These students will be able to use remote learning.
"JISD is committed to the success of all students and staff and we look forward to the remainder of the 2020-21 school year," Kelly said.
Jacksonville ISD joins other area schools like Tyler, Mineola, Whitehouse, Hawkins and Alto ISDs choosing to end remote learning.