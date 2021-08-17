JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville ISD families kissed their kids and wished them well as they dropped them off on Tuesday for a new school year. Students eagerly made their way into the school with backpacks and supplies in hand.
JISD East Side Elementary Principal Jodi Alderete, in her ninth year with the school, said the first day is always an exciting experience.
“I am very excited to get the year going! Many students I spoke with at meet the teacher were looking forward to coming back to school,” Alderete said. “There is a tremendous buzz of excitement on the first day as students come in and make their way to their classrooms. We can’t wait to get the year going and see our students grow!”
Jacksonville ISD Communications Director and Public Information Officer Grace Traylor said the staff has done a lot of preparation in anticipation of the new school year.
“Jacksonville ISD staff prepared all last week and yesterday to be ready to have their kids back today. They are excited, enthusiastic, and ready to make 2021-22 a great year for all Jacksonville ISD students,” Traylor said. “And, the students seem happy to be back. They are ready for a routine and are thrilled to see their friends. It is an exciting day.”
Traylor also commented on the steps the staff has taken to ensure an amazing school year.
“This is going to be a positive and productive year because the staff members of Jacksonville ISD are all rock stars. They gave it all they had last year and successfully navigated the most difficult year education has ever experienced. They plan, strategize, work together, and do whatever it takes to ensure Jacksonville ISD students are taken care of,” she said. “Our campuses are extremely protective of their students, and know how essential their roles are. They not only provide an exceptional education, but they are also champions for these kids in every aspect. This district has an incredible support system in place; teacher-focused administration and student-focused teachers. Support is felt from the top down, and it makes all the difference.”