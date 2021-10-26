With resources on hand, Jacksonville ISD students are set to resume classes on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Under the current boil notice by the city of Jacksonville, consumption of water is still not deemed safe. However, the city has clarified that handwashing is allowable.
According to the district, bottled water will be provided on campuses, water fountains will be turned off or covered until the notice is lifted, cafeterias will serve hot breakfasts and lunches following Health Department guidelines and handwashing with soap in restrooms will be available for all facilities.
JISD said it will follow protocols until the water boil notice is lifted by the city of Jacksonville and all water test results confirm the water is safe for consumption.
“We look forward to having all students and staff back on regular schedules tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to keep the health of our students and staff our top priority,” the school district said.