The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees selected its lone finalist for the superintendent position during a Wednesday special meeting.
The board chose Brad Stewart, who has been serving as interim superintendent since former Superintendent Chad Kelley resigned in February.
Stewart has been a longtime JISD teacher, principal and administrator.
“The JISD board of trustees is thrilled to announce the selection of Brad Stewart as our lone finalist,” said Randy McCown, JISD board president. “With his qualifications and experience, as well as his extensive knowledge of JISD, he is the ideal candidate for Jacksonville ISD. We are excited about him leading the district and believe the best is yet to come for us. Brad has for many years demonstrated extraordinary leadership as an Associate Superintendent, and we have total confidence in his vision and focus on the future of Jacksonville ISD.”
Stewart has spent 24 years in the field of education. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1987 and he began his teaching career with Jacksonville ISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher.
“It is both humbling and an extreme honor to be named as the lone finalist for the superintendent position as we continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD," Stewart said. "I very much look forward to working with our spectacular team of professionals dedicated to ensuring that JISD is a thriving, successful district for all students and staff."
He was named assistant principal for Joe Wright Elementary in 2003 before he was appointed principal in 2006. He moved on to become the district’s director of human resources in 2013.
He was named assistant superintendent of personnel in 2014 and associate superintendent of curriculum and personnel in 2015.
Before being appointed as interim superintendent, he was the associate superintendent of personnel and operations since 2016.
The lone finalist for a superintendent position must be made public for at least 21 days before the date of the meeting where final action will be taken concerning the employment, according to state law.