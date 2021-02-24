Jacksonville ISD could be parting ways with its superintendent Thursday night based on its board of trustees agenda.
According to an agenda posted on the district's website, a special meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday with an executive session discussing the "voluntary separation agreement and release between the district and Dr. Chad Kelly."
The agenda also lists discussing a possible acting or interim superintendent as an agenda item for the executive session.
Kelly was selected by the school board in 2015 after the previous superintendent retired. Before coming to Jacksonville, Kelly served as the Taft ISD superintendent in South Texas near Corpus Christi.
In the past, he was a high school principal for San Marcos CISD, Sinton ISD and Mathis ISD. Kelly was named the Education Services Center 2 Regional Superintendent of the Year for 2014.
Following the closed session, trustees are expected to consider and vote on the separation agreement and consider a possible acting superintendent, according to the agenda.
The meeting can be live on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ or on the school district's Facebook page.
Grace Taylor, public information coordinator for Jacksonville ISD, said the district will issue a statement on the matter after the trustees meet and take action.