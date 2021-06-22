The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees approved a one-time $1,000 stipend on Monday for its employees returning in the 2021-22 school year.
Trustees passed the resolution for the stipend to be distributed in July to every benefit-eligible employee as of Monday.
Superintendent Brad Stewart said the payment is in recognition of the district staff's hard work and dedication to the students.
“In my 24 years with JISD, I have never witnessed staff at every level in this district working so diligently to face the challenges in education as I have during this past year. They worked tirelessly to reinvent every day how we teach, how students learn, and how to keep students calm and safe in the midst of world-wide chaos," Stewart said. "They have cleaned, sanitized, taken temps, washed hands, and completely redesigned everything from the way students are fed twice a day to transportation to social interaction and beyond. Our staff did so with determination and bravery, and our students and community are in a better place because of the work of the JISD staff."
Board President Randy McCown noted that Texas school districts are receiving federal funds to help address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of the allowable uses for this federal money is ensuring that districts are able to provide continuity of services moving forward," McCowan said. "We feel the retention of our current staff, who handled the crisis extremely well last year, is one of our top priorities to ensure the continuity of services in JISD.”
Returning JISD staff will return on Aug. 9, and students will return on Aug. 17.