The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees accepted the resignation of its superintendent of five years and selected his successor on Thursday night.
After an over hourlong executive session, the board approved Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly's voluntary separation agreement and release from Jacksonville ISD.
Following that vote, trustees then approved Brad Stewart, associate superintendent of personnel and operations, as the acting interim superintendent.
In a joint statement, Jacksonville ISD board of trustees and Kelly said an agreement was reached that allows Kelly to pursue other interests and gives the board the chance to hire another superintendent.
"The board and Dr. Kelly have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district," the statement read. "On behalf of the entire District, the board of trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Kelly for his efforts while serving as superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Dr. Kelly's tenure as superintendent."
Kelly thanked the trustees who have served over the years for giving him the chance to serve JISD. He acknowledged the commitment that the board, staff and community members have to its children and their achievements.
"This district is indeed so committed. Dr. Kelly would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District's programs and services during his term as superintendent," the statement continued. "Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision. The Board and Dr. Kelly wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District's accomplishments."
Kelly was selected by the school board in 2015 after the previous superintendent retired. Before coming to Jacksonville, Kelly served as the Taft ISD superintendent in South Texas near Corpus Christi.
Stewart has spent 24 years in the field of education, and he will assume the superintendent role immediately. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1987 and he began his teaching career with Jacksonville ISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher.
“It is a great honor to assume this role and to work with our amazing staff and students to continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD," Stewart said.
He was named assistant principal for Joe Wright Elementary in 2003 before he was appointed principal in 2006. He moved on to become the district's director of human resources in 2013. He was named assistant superintendent of personnel in 2014, associate superintendent of curriculum and personnel in 2015, and since 2016 he's been the associate superintendent of personnel and operations.