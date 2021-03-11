Jacksonville High School Principal Ben Peacock was greeted with a surprise Wednesday to celebrate the completion of his doctorate degree.
The high school drumline played outside of the school's main office in honor of Peacock reaching a milestone to graduate this May from the University of Texas at Austin Cooperative Superintendency Program with a doctorate in education.
The CSP at UT Austin prepares educators for executive positions in the education field, such as superintendents of school districts, chief executives in state education agencies, directors in education service centers or laboratories and executive-level management posts in large cities or suburban districts, according to the UT Austin website.
The program is in the top five programs in the country for doctorate of education candidates.
"I am deeply surprised, truly humbled, and forever grateful," he said. "I want people to know that I am part of a team...and that this event is a team effort."
Peacock applied to the CSP at UT Austin and was one of 100 who traveled for interviews in Austin in 2017. He was then one of 12 accepted into the Cohort 28 of the UT Austin CSP Doctorate of Education program.
"We are building something very special at JHS, and that is because of the hard work, perseverance, and professionalism that our students and our staff members showcase on a daily basis," Peacock said. "Serving our students, teachers, parents, and staff members has been the single greatest honor of my professional life. The people at JHS give my work life meaning and purpose every single day. They inspire me to be better."
He said he's grateful for the school and community that raised him, Jacksonville.
"I was educated in Jacksonville public schools, and we chose to move back and make this community our home," he said. "We may be a small town, but we have a huge heart. I am proud to live in this community and serve our school district."