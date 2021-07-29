JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville ISD students will have a reason to smile as they head back to school next month thanks to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. More than $18,000 worth of school supplies and backpacks were delivered to campuses on Thursday.
Each delivery came in high fashion with a police escort and a festive pep rally-like celebration which included football players, cheerleaders, committee members and sponsors.
The Back 2 School event, in its 16th year, is one of the biggest for the chamber, said Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president Peggy Renfro.
“The dedicated Chamber’s Back 2 School volunteers worked several months to secure the funding from so many businesses and individuals to assist families in starting the school year off having the supplies they need to return to school,” said Renfro. “This is one of the most important projects for the Chamber to organize so we can give back to our school district and community. It is a great opportunity for Back 2 School Committee members to work together to provide a great start back to school not only for the students but for the teachers as well.”
A check presentation was held at Walmart, where Jacksonville ISD staff picked up the school supplies on Tuesday afternoon. Supplies were then taken to Nichols Intermediate, where chamber volunteers separated supplies according to campuses. On Thursday, supplies were loaded onto trucks and delivered to the seven Jacksonville ISD campuses.
Jacksonville ISD Communications Director and Public Information Officer Grace Traylor emphasized the importance of the event.
“With the district being 80% economically disadvantaged, many students and families have the worry of buying school supplies for multiple students in the family,” said Traylor. “The generosity of our community allows all students to show up for a new school year with all supplies needed to have a great start.”
“Events like this reiterate to everyone in Jacksonville ISD that community support is there for us and our efforts to provide the best education possible for the youth of Jacksonville. When a community draws together to help educators, everyone benefits,” continued Traylor. “We are blessed to have such generous support in our school district, and it does make a difference to kids and their self-confidence to have good, new, and appropriate supplies as they navigate through school. These supplies last all year and very much help the educational process in our schools.”
Traylor said the event has evolved through the years and the community greatly appreciates the chamber.
“This event has grown over the years from a small idea to ‘Stuff the Van’ full of school supplies at a local church to what it is today — a huge effort spearheaded by the Chamber of Commerce. Parents, students, and staff are all in awe of the amount of money raised to help Jacksonville ISD kids,” she said.
Jacksonville ISD will begin classes on Aug. 17.
For more information, call the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 or visit www.jacksonvilletexas.com.