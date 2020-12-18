From the first game to the state championship, the Lindale fans roared with excitement at AT&T Stadium Friday night as a historic moment played out for their hometown football team.
Fans were lined up outside the home of the Dallas Cowboys for hours and as they did most games this season, out-numbered the opposing fans from the first row to the top of the stadium. It was the first-ever trip to the state finals for Lindale.
Joe Rodriguez has had a love for the Lindale ISD Eagles for decades as both an alumnus and longtime community member. For him and many other fans, the team making the state championship is a dream come true.
Rodriguez, who moved to Lindale in 1969 and graduated from Lindale High in 1976, played football for all four years of high school.
“I’ve been bleeding blue ever since,” he said. “It’s very exciting and I’m so proud of them. And they’re leaving a legacy for the young ones, and I hope they love the Lindale Eagles like I do.”
His son, grandson and four nephews also played football at Lindale.
His love for the team came from his dad, Joe Sr., who is always supporting the football team. Rodriguez said his dad is finally going to get to attend a game Friday night.
“He’s the one who taught us to have love for the Eagles and cheering them on,” he said.
Rodriguez even made a Whataburger-themed tradition in honor of his support of the Eagles.
He said if the team lost, he would get a single-meat cheeseburger, but when they won it was time for a double-meat cheeseburger.
Rodriguez said the tradition became known when he went on Facebook live for Texas State Network Friday Night Football with Chris Summer.
“When I started that, I wasn’t on a diet. I can’t really eat that much, but I still get a Whataburger,” he said. “I’ve been going to high school playoff games for 30 years. This year, luckily I’ve been following Lindale every weekend, and it’s been exciting.”
Back home in Lindale, local businesses and restaurants decorated the town blue and plastered messages of encouragement across their windows.
Rodriguez also loves seeing the town rally around the Eagles with decorations, support and excitement for their hometown.
“I’ve always dreamed of seeing Lindale and now my dream’s coming true finally,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really exciting to see the town getting behind the team. It’s really exciting to see that.”
Rodriguez, a former Lindale school board member, supports every aspect of the school district, including academics, band and sports.
He said his late brother, Jessie, will be at the game in spirit as he was an avid supporter and often hosted tailgates.
“I wish he was here with us enjoying it, but I know he’s in heaven cheering on the Eagles,” Rodriguez said.
A Lindale resident since he was six months old, James Cowart said it’s been wonderful and fantastic to watch the team he loves get to the championship game.
“It makes it extra special. Now, it’s just been fantastic and we’re pulling for them all the way,” Cowart said. “It’s just a great ride all around.”
Cowart, who is a Lindale football alumni, is currently the municipal court judge for the city of Lindale. He previously served as Smith County Precinct 5 justice of the peace.
One of his sons went to the second round of playoffs back in 2000, and the other son played in the high school band.
He’s had season passes for Lindale since 1976, and as soon as the opportunity to get tickets for Friday’s game came last Sunday, he took it.
“It took us about an hour. It was crazy,” he said. “If we could have gotten them sooner, we would have.”
Cowart said he’s enjoyed seeing the Lindale community support its team and focus on something positive.
“It’s a new mark for us, a new era. It gives a positive situation other than the COVID situation,” he said. “It’s fun right now. It’s fun to be a Lindale Eagle. It’s just an awesome time to be a Lindale Eagle.”