The inaugural Brownsboro Military Band Car Show will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The band was looking for different ways to put on an event that spanned several communities, according to Director of Brownsboro Bands Aaron Handorf.
“We were looking at different ways to reach out with an event that would allow a conglomeration of communities to participate all across the city of Tyler,” he said. “If the event goes well, we hope to have one annually.”
All proceeds go to the band for scholarships, food for after school and out of town events, band banquets and funding for non-UIL concerts.
“We will be having a great time and are really looking forward to meeting our community. The great cars that will be there are a bonus,” Handorf said. “The real treat is sharing stories and coming together to support our students. There is no limit for cars, trucks and bikes.”
Attendees will get to vote for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Extreme 4x4, Best Classic, Best Paint, and Cook Hot Rod. The event will also include food trucks and other activities.
“We want to thank our local and extended community in advance for the success of the car show,” Handorf said. “Programs such as band are not possible without the underpinning of our populace.”
The car show will take place at the Brownsboro High School campus located at 13942 Texas State Highway 31.