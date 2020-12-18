“Dear Healthcare Worker, thanks so so so much for helping us get through this disease. I don’t think the world would be where we are without your love and passion to help people,” reads a letter from a local middle school student.
Hubbard Middle School officials said they’re not letting a worldwide pandemic stand in the way of giving back to others. Hubbard students have found a new way to spread this year, and are writing Christmas letters to health care workers.
Hubbard sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program were each tasked with handwriting at least two letters to local health care workers.
In total, 156 letters from students offered words of appreciation for their hard work and encouragement to continue caring for those in the community.
“Your effort does not go unnoticed and you are very important!” reads one letter from student Ava Faulks. “Keep working hard and I promise you will reach your goals. I am praying for the safety of your, your coworkers and your family.”
Candace Veatch, AVID teacher at Hubbard, delivered some of the letters to the Neuro ICU department at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, where they were distributed to around 25 doctors and 50 nurses on the floor.
“All the letters came straight from my students’ hearts and minds,” Veatch said. “I am so proud of their kindness and thoughtful sentiments.”
“Everyone has loved reading the notes,” Christus nurse Katrina Streckert said. “It has really lifted our spirits. I’m placing the letters in our stockings to make sure everyone gets one.”
There are still about 80 student letters that will be delivered to Christus this week.
“Keep working, and remember to have a very merry Christmas! Sincerely, Hubbard MS AVID student.”