From as early as he can remember, Nathan Drain knew he would attend Texas A&M University.
After all, his middle name is Kyle, named for the famous football stadium, Kyle Field.
Plus, he is a third-generation Aggie. His grandfather, parents and older brother have all graduated from A&M. Plus, there are some other limbs of connections just as the Century Tree.
While maroon flows through his veins just as his family, he wanted to distinguish himself. While Drain wanted to embrace the tradition of his family of Aggies, he eyed to take it a step further.
"I'm a third generation Aggie; Grandpa, mom, dad and brother went here," said Drain, a former tennis standout at Tyler Lee High School. "I knew from a very, very young age that I wanted to go to Texas A&M, but the older I got I wanted to do something different, but it wasn't that I didn't want to go to A&M. I just wanted to do something different than my family."
That tradition of A&M students began when his grandfather, Col. Cecil Drain achieved his doctoral degree in 1986. He was followed by his uncle Scott Storment (1989), father Dr. Tim Drain (1991), mother Holly Storment Drain (1992), aunt Courtney Storment (1996) and brother Peyton Drain (2021).
Following the family legacy was something he embraced, but he thought, "'Wait a second, there is something I could do different', I could join the Corps."
Drain became a member of the Corps of Cadets, the famous Challenger 17 Squadron.
Squadron 17 "is an outfit of highly motivated campus leaders dedicated to academic success, military professionalism, and athletic achievement. Our outfit maintains high academic and athletic standards. Our leadership can be seen through its involvement in the Corps and the university in organizations such as the Ross Volunteers, Yell Leaders, Student Senate, and other prominent organizations on the campus," the university states.
"I am a very proud member of Squadron 17," Drain said.
Each year on Jan. 28, the Challenger 17 Squadron holds a memorial for the fallen astronauts who lost their lives in the 1986 tragic space shuttle Challenger accident.
The senior communications major will be a four-year member of the Corps when classes begin. But Drain wanted to take on another Aggie tradition.
While Drain knows all about Fish Camp, "Howdy", "Gig'em", "Whoop", "Hiss", The Dixie Chicken, Good Bull and Reveille, he wanted more.
As a member of the Class of 2023, he decided to go all in and become a Yell Leader, a tradition that dates back to 1907.
There are six student body elected positions at A&M — the student body president and the five Yell Leaders.
Voting was in early March, but he didn't find out he earned the honor until the election commissioner announced the Yell Leaders during a big gathering by the 12th Man Statue.
Drain is believed to be the first Tylerite to become a Yell Leader since Tommy Butler (1970-71).
The term of Yell Leaders concludes when Aggies around the world gather for Muster, which is on April 21 each year. It marks the anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto "to remember and celebrate the lives of those in the Aggie family who have died in the past year." "A Roll Call for the Absent" is called and candles are lit. The biggest ceremony is the one held on campus at Reed Arena.
The next day, Drain and his fellow Yell Leaders — head Yell Leader Zac Cross (Class of 2023, Construction Science major from Pearland), Kipp Knecht (Class of 2023, Industrial Engineering major from Batavia, Illinois), Thomas Greve (Class of 2024, Philosophy major from Arlington), and Trevor Yelton (Class of 2024, Construction Science major from Colorado Springs, Colorado) — started their yearlong duties.
"I wanted to find out why I loved Texas A&M, not why my family did," the young Drain said. "This enabled me to experience Texas A&M in a way that was unique to my Aggie story. I noticed very quickly that the spirit and traditions were the two most influential factors of why Texas A&M is the best university in the world. I promise to strive to show and spread the passion that I have for Texas A&M, and hopefully allow all my fellow Aggies find why they love Texas A&M as well."
Being a Yell Leader is a 365-day job and you still have to go to class. Drain is taking 12 hours in the fall.
Since April 22 they have been busy virtually every day as campus ambassadors to A&M Aggie Mom's Clubs across Texas and the U.S., A&M Coach's Nights, New Student Conferences, Transfer Conferences, Fish Camp sessions, Transfer Camps and as Drain said, "anything the university deems necessary."
Then Yell Leaders represent the 12th Man at Aggie athletic events. The Yell Leaders go to home and away football games (conducting Midnight Yell Practice on Fridays at Kyle Field for home games and designated places on the road), women's soccer, volleyball, and men's and women's basketball.
At games, donned in white uniforms, a tradition that dates back more than 100 years, Yell Leaders use a variety of hand signals (called pass backs) to direct and intensify the crowd.
As Yell Leader, it adds even more time to a busy cadet schedule — wake up at 5:30 a.m., morning formation to salute the raising of the Colors, PT (physical training), chow, academic study day, evening formation to salute the lowering of the Colors, march to Duncan Dining Hall for dinner, head to game.
Now, Drain is ready to lead the Aggie faithful in yells.
His first football game is Sept. 3 at his namesake Kyle Field as the Aggies take on Sam Houston State in College Station. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Despite the early kickoff after Midnight Yell Practice, Drain said "We will be ready."
One particular game he is looking forward to is the Oct. 8 football game against the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
"I've never been down to Tuscaloosa," Drain said. "I'm excited to go. I know we have a good team this year. We're not afraid of anybody. The bright lights will be on that game."
Drain is ready for a fun and full year of Aggie tradition. When singing "Saw Varsity's Horns Off" during the Aggie War Hymn, he will at times will wear overalls instead of the regular whites, and on those denims he will have the classes of his family of Aggies.
Another family tradition.