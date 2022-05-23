A toy gun was brought to a Henderson Middle School campus on Monday morning, according to the district.
Administrators at Henderson Middle School discovered a toy gun on campus but said students and staff were never in any danger, according to a statement released by Henderson ISD Director of Communications David Chenault.
"After the initial investigation, it was determined the toy had been brought on campus by a student and then shown to other students," the district said in a statement. "Once the toy was discovered, employees followed strict protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff. It was immediately obvious the item was a toy and no one was in danger at any time."
The district said there was also no disruption to class or campus activities.
A full investigation into the case is ongoing and the student code of conduct, along with all appropriate disciplinary actions will be enforced, according to the district.
"HISD remains committed to doing all we can to maintain a safe learning environment," the district said.