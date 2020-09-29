Henderson ISD is moving six classes at its Northside Intermediate School to virtual education for the next two weeks due to teachers from those classes testing positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said the decision to move the students online was made because more teachers are contracting the virus.
The transition will begin Wednesday and continue through Oct. 9. Because of a fall break scheduled from Oct. 12 to 16 and a professional development day on Oct. 19, affected students won't return to in-person classes until Oct. 20.
“While we currently only have one student out of these classes with COVID, we’ve had a number of teaching staff test positive,” Lamb said. “Therefore, we felt it was best to quarantine the classes and move them online to help prevent any further spread of the virus.”
Classes at Northside are grouped into "pods" of three classes that rotate rooms and teachers. Students within a pod have physical education classes, recess and lunch together. Two Northside pods are affected by this change in learning delivery, including three fourth-grade classes and three fifth-grade classes, according to Henderson ISD.
Lamb noted that all other classes aside from the six at Northside will continue in-person.
“We are monitoring the situation every day, looking for the best way to teach our kids while, at the same time, preventing COVID-19 from entering our schools and possibly spreading on campus,'' Lamb said.
At Henderson, there are 23 active cases of COVID-19 with five of those being at the Northside campus. The school district has seen 118 total cases and 95 recoveries since school began on Aug. 5. HISD enrollment is currently at 3,337 students. The school district shares updates about COVID-19 on its website.