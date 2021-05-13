Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. has resigned from his Tyler ISD board trustee position of six years, the school district announced Thursday.
Hager, who has served as the representative for District 6 on the Tyler ISD board since 2015, told his fellow trustees his resignation will be effective June 10.
In a letter to the other trustees, Hager said he was thankful for being a part of the "work that has made Tyler ISD schools something the entire community can be proud of again."
He plans to attend law school to practice law with his wife, Sarina, at their law firm, Hager Law, PLLC.
"While I will continue to serve as a pastor at Bethel Bible Church and as a chaplain in the Texas State Guard, going back to school will prevent me from regularly attending board meetings and giving the role of Tyler ISD trustee the attention and time that the students and staff of Tyler ISD deserve," he said.
He was appointed to the school board in 2015 to fill a vacancy, and he was elected to serve three-year terms both in 2016 and 2019. His current term was going to expire in 2022.
The board of trustees will discuss how to determine the statutory options concerning the vacancy left by Hager.
"Rev. Hager's board membership has been instrumental in the improvements Tyler ISD has made over the last six plus years," Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. "There was a reason this school board was honored as the East Texas Board of the Year, and then, a Top Five in Texas Honor Board in 2019. There is no doubt his work, as part of a core that served together during that time, set the stage for the district to move from good to great. He has been a champion for all children in our school system and modeled that impactful board governance is done professionally, with successful student outcomes as the priority. I wish Rev. Hager, Sarina, and the Hager family all the best in his post-board service experiences, and look forward to watching him tackle other challenges that positively impact the outcomes and hearts of those he serves."
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon said he's grateful for Hager's years of service and leadership.
"Rev. Hager was an integral part of a group of trustees that were never afraid to take on monumental issues facing our school system," he said. "His well thought out, controlled, and process-oriented approach to governance was always valued at the board level and contributed greatly to the successful student outcomes that we've had during his time on the board. We wish Fritz and the Hager family all the best in their future endeavors!"